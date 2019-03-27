Brazil second corn crop bolstered by good weather: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Men work next to a truck unloading second corn (winter corn) near Sorriso in the Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s second corn crop, which is planted after soybeans are harvested, will rise significantly from the previous cycle thanks to beneficial weather and a bigger planted area, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the average estimate of 10 forecasters, Brazil may harvest 66.22 million tonnes of second-crop corn in the 2018-19 season, or 22.9 percent above 2017-18, when adverse weather conditions slashed yields.

The estimate also represents a 1 percent rise from the 65.35 million forecast in a Reuters poll last month.

Brazil’s prominence as a corn exporter in the second half of the year is due to second corn, sometimes called winter corn, which is usually planted between February and March in Brazil and harvested between July and August.

Brazil’s second-corn planted area grew an estimated 4.8 percent to 12.09 million hectares, the poll showed.

“This year, second corn crop is being planted within the ideal window and humidity conditions are good. The crop is spectacular,” said Adriano Gomes, AgRural analyst.