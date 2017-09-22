Brazil gives BRF nod to export from Mineiros plant after scandal

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture has granted BRF SA, the country’s largest chicken exporter, permission to resume exports from a plant in the state of Goiás that was temporarily closed after a food inspection scandal.

In a statement on Friday, BRF said in coming months foreign inspectors should visit the plant in the city of Mineiros to grant final approvals to begin exporting. BRF said the unit, which reopened in April after a nearly month-long closure, produces more than 7 tonnes of food products per month and employs 2,000 people. (Reporting by Ana Mano)