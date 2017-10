SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - In a Tuesday meeting, the board of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA did not discuss succession plans for its chief executive, who was arrested on suspicion of insider trading, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The person, who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the matter, said the JBS board will address the issue of CEO succession in the future. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)