2 months ago
Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen
June 21, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Attorney General's office requested on Wednesday that the state auditing court freeze the assets belonging to JBS SA and its controlling shareholders, in the latest round of jostling between the government and the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Under terms of the request sent to the court known as TCU, the Attorney General's office is seeking to guarantee the reimbursement of about 850 million reais ($255 million) in damages suffered by state lender BNDES due to its dealings with JBS.

$1 = 3.3350 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn

