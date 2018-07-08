Former Brazil President Lula to be released from prison - court

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva must be freed from prison, appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered on Sunday, three months after the Brazilian Supreme Court had ordered his arrest.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case. Whether Lula can run in the October election has yet to be decided by Brazil’s electoral court next month.