FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 million: prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 5, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 12 days ago

Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 million: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have found evidence that payments allegedly made to secure Rio de Janeiro as host city for the 2016 Olympic games were not limited to the $2 million initially thought, they told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking after the arrest of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of Brazil’s Olympic committee, prosecutors said at least another $500,000 was paid to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure the rights to host the games.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.