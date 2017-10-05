Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 million: prosecutors

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have found evidence that payments allegedly made to secure Rio de Janeiro as host city for the 2016 Olympic games were not limited to the $2 million initially thought, they told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking after the arrest of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of Brazil’s Olympic committee, prosecutors said at least another $500,000 was paid to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure the rights to host the games.