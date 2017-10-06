Brazil Olympic committee to meet on Wednesday after IOC ruling

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian national Olympic committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the arrest of Carlos Nuzman, head of the Brazilian committee, in connection with a corruption scandal.

In a statement on Friday, the Brazilian Olympic committee said it would convene on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT). Nuzman, a former IOC member and now honorary member, is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to swing votes bringing the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio de Janeiro.