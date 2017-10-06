FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Olympic committee to meet on Wednesday after IOC ruling
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in 11 days

Brazil Olympic committee to meet on Wednesday after IOC ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian national Olympic committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the arrest of Carlos Nuzman, head of the Brazilian committee, in connection with a corruption scandal.

In a statement on Friday, the Brazilian Olympic committee said it would convene on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT). Nuzman, a former IOC member and now honorary member, is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to swing votes bringing the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.