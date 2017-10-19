Brazil court orders release of former Olympic committee chief

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court ordered the release from jail of former head of the national Olympics committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman on Thursday, according to the court’s press office.

Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman leaves the Federal Police headquarters heading to jail, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Nuzman was arrested on Oct. 5. Brazilian prosecutors charged him, and five other people on Wednesday with corruption based on an investigation of alleged bribery to have Rio de Janeiro host the 2016 Games.

The court considered Nuzman’s arrest disproportionate to the charges, the press office said. The decision to release him, taken by judges at the STJ (Superior Tribunal de Justiça), was provisional.