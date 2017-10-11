FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Olympic committee chief resigns amid bribe scandal
October 11, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 6 days

Brazil Olympic committee chief resigns amid bribe scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman arrives to Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s Olympics committee announced his resignation on Wednesday following his arrest last week for arranging alleged bribes to win Rio de Janeiro’s selection as host of the 2016 Summer Games.

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, 75, had said last weekend that he was temporarily stepping down. But in a letter to the committee Wednesday he said he needed to devote himself to his legal defence and would not be returning.

In the letter, seen by Reuters, he denied any wrongdoing.

Brazilian federal prosecutors have said Nuzman paid roughly $2.5 million in bribes to gain support for Rio de Janeiro’s candidacy to host the Games. The city was named as host in 2009.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Tom Brown

