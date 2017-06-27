Brazil's government leader in Senate says labor reform to be voted next week

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Brazil's ruling coalition in the Senate, Romero Jucá, said on Tuesday that he expects labor reform to be voted next week, following review by a committee on Wednesday.

Asked about corruption charges brought against President Michel Temer by the prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot on Monday, Jucá said he will only comment once the prosecutor sends all charges against the president to the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)