Brazil president Temer says corruption charge against him 'weak'
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
July 3, 2017 / 10:19 PM / a month ago

Brazil president Temer says corruption charge against him 'weak'

Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during press statement, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 27, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday he is confident Congress will support him and vote to block a corruption charge levelled against him by prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot.

In a radio interview, Temer said he has enough votes to quash the charge that he took bribes from executives at the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA (JBSS3.SA). "The charge is weak and inconsistent", he said. Janot said over the weekend there is ample proof of wrongdoing by Temer.

Under Brazilian law, two-thirds of the lower house of Congress must vote to approve any criminal charge against a sitting president, who could then only be tried by the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Brad Brooks; editing by Grant McCool

