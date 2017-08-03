FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer vows to push reforms after vote on graft charge
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
August 3, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 7 days ago

Brazil's Temer vows to push reforms after vote on graft charge

Brazil's President Michel Temer delivers a speech after deputies of the lower chamber of Brazil's Congress voted to reject a corruption charge against him at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 2, 2017.Adriano Machado

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer welcomed the Congressional vote clearing him of a corruption charge as "clear and incontestable" and vowed to work until the end of his term next year to pass reforms to balance the budget and restore economic growth.

"With the support the lower house has given me, we will pass all the reforms that the country needs," he said after lawmakers voted 263-227 to reject a charge that he took bribes, saving him from standing trial. "Now it is time to invest in our country. Brazil is ready to start growing again," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

