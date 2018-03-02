FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Basic Materials
March 2, 2018 / 6:38 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil high court justice approves investigation of Temer -ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin on Friday ordered President Michel Temer be included in an ongoing investigation into 10 million reais ($3.07 million) in illicit funds his Brazilian Democratic Party allegedly received from construction firm Odebrecht in 2014, according to a court document.

Brazil’s Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge requested earlier this week that Temer be investigated despite the constitution barring him from being charged for crimes committed before he became president - as long as he remains in power.

Odebrecht made the alleged payment in 2014, when Temer was vice president. Carlos Marun, Temer’s political affairs minister, earlier said that any investigation into the president would only find that he committed no crimes. ($1 = 3.2580 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.