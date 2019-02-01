Brazil top court judge reopens frozen probe into Bolsonaro's son

Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), salutes as he arrives to record an electoral program for television in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday overturned an injunction that had frozen a probe into suspicious cash payments involving President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, ruling that the investigation could restart.

Justice Marco Aurelio Mello also ruled that the protection from prosecution that top elected officials enjoy should not apply to the investigation into Flavio Bolsonaro because potential crimes were committed before he took office as a federal lawmaker.