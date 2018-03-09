Brazilian anti-corruption police target firms involved in dam project

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Friday launched a new phase of the so-called “Car Wash” corruption investigation centering on alleged bribery related to the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam.

Police have accused companies interested in building the dam of making illegal payments to government officials and politicians. Federal police are serving nine search warrants in the states of Parana and Sao Paulo, a police statement said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Angus MacSwan)