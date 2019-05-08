Brazilian prosecutors target bank execs in new phase of 'Car Wash' corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian federal police on Wednesday moved to arrest three executives of Brazil’s Banco Paulista SA in connection with a money laundering investigation involving Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht, federal prosecutors said in statement.

Authorities allege that Banco Paulista, a small Brazilian bank, is a party in a scam orchestrated by Odebrecht that included the laundering of at least 48 million reais ($12 million) between 2009 and 2015.

The three executives are still employees of Banco Paulista, two that work in the foreign exchange department and one general manager. Banco Paulista’s press office did not have an immediate comment on the operation.

The prosecutors said they were also executing 41 search warrants at addresses that may be linked to the scheme.

According to the authorities, Odebrecht had a department set up to channel bribes to public agents and politicians to win public contracts, especially at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Odebrecht owned Meinl Bank Ltd, in Antigua and Barbuda between 2010 and 2016. Federal police said Banco Paulista collaborated with Meinl in money laundering.

Odebrecht did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The so-called Car Wash investigation, started in 2014, has sent powerful politicians and businessmen to jail in the world’s biggest graft probe of its kind.

Investigators have long speculated about the role of Brazilian banks in the vast money laundering network that they have uncovered.

Prosecutor Júlio Noronha said Wednesday’s operations mark “the beginning [of a process] to punish agents working in the financial and banking industries, who helped to launder millions of reais and helped to pay bribes under the big scheme being investigated.”

($1 = 3.9700 reais)