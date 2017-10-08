Brazil's Nuzman steps way from Olympics committee after his arrest

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carlos Arthur Nuzman, head of Brazil’s Olympics committee, has decided to step away from the games’ governing body after he was arrested last week for allegedly conspiring to rig the election of the city hosting the 2016 games, according to a statement by the National Olympics Committee on Saturday.

The decision to take leave was expressed in a letter to be shown to the members of COB, as the body is known, during an extraordinary general assembly slated to take place Oct. 11, the statement said.

The move comes after Brazilian police arrested Nuzman on Thursday, accusing him of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games. [nL2N1MG0BB]

Nuzman denied any wrongdoing and said his leave of absence will last the time necessary to prove his innocence.

Nuzman, 75, was taken into custody along with a former director of the national Olympics committee. Both men face allegations including corruption and money laundering.