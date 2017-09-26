FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
September 26, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in 21 days

Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge said she is committed to continue the sprawling “Car Wash” corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of Brazilian politicians, including President Michel Temer.

In her first news conference since taking office on Sept. 18, Dodge said revoking a plea bargain deal does not erase the evidence provided. She did mention the testimony that the owners of meatpacker JBS SA provided in a plea bargain that was used in charges filed against Temer by her predecessor Rodrigo Janot. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.