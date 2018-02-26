FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 26, 2018 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

Brazil current account gap down more than expected in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in January, central bank data showed on Monday, as global economic strength continued to support the nation’s recovery.

It was the best current account number for the month of January in eight years.

The current account was -$4.310 billion, the same as in the previous month and below the median forecast of -$4.991 billion in a Reuters poll of economists. Foreign direct investments totaled $6.466 billion in the month, well above a $3.8 billion forecast. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.