January 25, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil's Meirelles sees short-term impact on dollar from Mnuchin comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that recent statements by the U.S. Treasury Secretary about the dollar would impact its exchange rate over the short term.

Many emerging currencies hit multi-year highs against the greenback Thursday, with the dollar index languishing at more than three-year lows after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday departed from traditional U.S. currency policy, saying “obviously a weaker dollar is good for us.”

Meirelles said in a TV interview that such statements “influence the currency but for a short time,” dismissing their potential for long term impacts. “What will influence the dollar at the end of the day are the fundamentals,” he added. (Reporting by Iuri Dantas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

