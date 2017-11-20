FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economic activity index up more than expected in September
November 20, 2017

Brazil economic activity index up more than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in September, central bank data showed on Monday, rebounding from the prior month’s contraction and reinforcing the outlook for a gradual recovery.

Activity rose 0.40 percent from August after seasonal adjustments, following an upwardly revised 0.37 percent decline the month before. The median forecast in a Reuters poll indicated a 0.34 percent monthly increase in September. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Jake Spring; Editing by Peter Graff)

