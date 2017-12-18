Brazil economic activity unexpectedly up in October

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil unexpectedly expanded in October, central bank data showed on Monday, suggesting the nation’s recovery from the deepest recession in decades maintained momentum at the start of the fourth quarter.

Activity rose 0.29 percent from September after seasonal adjustments, following a downwardly revised 0.27 percent advance the month before. The median forecast in a Reuters poll indicated a 0.15 percent monthly decline in October. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)