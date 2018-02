SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded at faster than expected in December, the central bank said on Monday, suggesting the economic recovery maintained momentum at the end of the year.

The central bank’s economic activity index rose 1.41 percent from November, surpassing a 1.1 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)