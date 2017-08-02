FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil raises $577 mln in second round of tax amnesty program -source
#Markets News
August 2, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil raises $577 mln in second round of tax amnesty program -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government raised 1.8 billion reais ($577 million) in revenue in the second round of a program granting tax amnesty to undeclared assets held abroad, a source in the Finance Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The figure is a far cry from the more than 46 billion reais raised with the program’s first round last year and lags government forecasts of 3 billion reais, adding to the challenge of narrowing a huge budget deficit.

$1 = 3.12 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

