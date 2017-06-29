Brazil's central govt budget deficit widens more than expected in May

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government budget deficit widened much more than expected in May, Treasury data showed on Thursday, raising the risk that the government will miss its budget target this year as a weak economic recovery weighs on tax revenues.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, posted a primary budget deficit of 29.371 billion reais ($8.88 billion) last month, compared with expectations for a deficit of 20 billion reais from economists in a Reuters Poll.