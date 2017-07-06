FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mulls decree to save additional 1 bln reais this year -source
July 6, 2017 / 7:19 PM / a month ago

Brazil mulls decree to save additional 1 bln reais this year -source

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is preparing a provisional decree to revert payments inappropriately made to deceased pensioners and public servants, a measure that if approved could help it save an additional 1 billion reais ($302.93 million) this year, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

The additional savings, combined with other measures to generate extraordinary revenues or cut spending, are likely to allow the government to later this month revise its budget freeze for this year, the source added. ($1 = 3.3011 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres)

