Brazil posts record budget surplus in January

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record primary budget surplus of 46.9 billion reais (US$14.5 billion) in January, central bank data showed on Wednesday, significantly larger than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 29.1 billion reais.

The monthly surplus was the largest since the series began in 2001.

The deficit in the 12 months through January reached 1.53 percent of gross domestic product.