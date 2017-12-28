Brazil posts smaller-than-expected Nov primary budget deficit

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected 909 million real ($275 million) primary budget deficit in November, beating analyst expectations for a fifth straight month and looking set to meet the year-end target.

Economists had expected a deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The primary deficit shrank to 149.0 billion reais in the 12 months through November, or 2.29 percent of gross domestic product. Brazil targets a 163.1 billion real primary deficit this year. ($1 = 3.3129 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)