FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to delay salary hikes for public service, raise fund taxes
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 30, 2017 / 7:36 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Brazil to delay salary hikes for public service, raise fund taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will issue two provisional decrees to raise taxes on closed investment funds and postpone salary hikes for public servants, the Planning Ministry said on Monday.

The measures had been previously announced in August as part of efforts to meet next year’s budget target, but had yet to be enacted.

Brazil is targeting an annual primary budget deficit of 159 billion reais for 2017 and 2018.

The government expects to collect 6 billion reais ($1.82 billion) with higher taxation of closed investment funds and to save 4.4 billion reais by delaying salary hikes for the public service for one year, the Planning Ministry said in a statement.

Provisional decrees are effective immediately after being signed by the president but need to be confirmed by both houses of Congress within 120 days to be turned into permanent law.

$1 = 3.2878 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.