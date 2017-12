BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will unfreeze an additional 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) of public spending this year, a member of the government’s economic team said, adding that the decision would be announced later on Wednesday. Brazil has freed up federal spending in recent months as tax revenue has exceeded expectations due to a stronger recovery of Latin America’s largest economy.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres