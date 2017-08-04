Brazil will be realistic about budget target - finance minister

SÃO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will take a realistic and responsible approach when deciding whether to change this year’s budget target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists at an event on Friday.

Meirelles reiterated that the government is stepping up efforts to boost one-time revenues through asset sales and that policymakers remain committed to their 2017 goal for a deficit before interest payments of 139 billion reais ($44.6 billion).