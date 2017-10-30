FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in September
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 30, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 13 hours

Brazil's posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 21.259 billion reais ($6.54 billion) in September, central bank data showed on Friday, smaller than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 23.25 billion reais.

The deficit in the 12 months through September reached 152.4 billion reais, equal to 2.35 percent of gross domestic product and close to the proposed target for a deficit of 159 billion reais this year.

$1 = 3.2517 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.