2 months ago
Brazil c.bank says signaled future decision to reduce uncertainty
June 6, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil c.bank says signaled future decision to reduce uncertainty

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Rising uncertainty in Brazilian financial markets prompted policymakers to signal they were poised to reduce the pace of interest rate cuts in July, the central bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Tuesday.

The bank's nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided last week to lower its benchmark Selic rate by 100 basis points to 10.25 percent. But it then added in a statement that it considered appropriate to dial down the pace of easing going forward. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

