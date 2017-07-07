FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil's political turmoil seems to have neutral impact on inflation -Goldfajn
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 7, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a month ago

Brazil's political turmoil seems to have neutral impact on inflation -Goldfajn

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's political crisis seems to be having a neutral impact on inflation, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said in an TV interview late on Thursday, suggesting uncertainty over President Michel Temer's grip on power may not prompt the bank to change its monetary policy.

"Everything seems to indicate that we are walking down the same path," Goldfajn told GloboNews TV. "It looks like maybe the inflationary and disinflationary effects have canceled each other out, or that there have been no effects at all."

The central bank had been signaling since its latest policy decision in May that higher political uncertainty due to a corruption investigation into Temer could lead to a reduction in the size of rate cuts.

Policymakers have slashed the benchmark Selic rate by 400 basis points since October, to 10.25 percent, and are expected to cut it further until it reaches 8.25 percent by December, according to the weekly poll.

"The important thing is that we will always be monitoring (the scenario) to make sure whether we should be moving to one side or the other. We are walking in the middle for now," Goldfajn said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.