Brazil c.bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast to further below target
December 21, 2017 / 10:26 AM / in 5 days

Brazil c.bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast to further below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Thursday lowered its forecast for inflation to further below the official target range, suggesting consumer prices are likely to come in below the goal for the first time.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank forecast inflation of 2.8 percent this year, down from a prior 2.9 percent estimate. Brazil targets 4.5 percent annual inflation, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

