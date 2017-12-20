FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cuts 2017, 2018 current account deficit forecasts
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 20, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil cuts 2017, 2018 current account deficit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Wednesday reduced its forecasts for the nation’s current account deficit in 2017 and 2018 despite a wider-than-expected gap in November.

The central bank now expects a $9.2 billion deficit this year and $18.4 billion deficit next year, down from $16 billion and $30 billion previously. Brazil posted a $2.4 billion current account deficit in November, wider than the $1.8 billion median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.