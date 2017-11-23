FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's October current account deficit smaller than expected
November 23, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil's October current account deficit smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected current account deficit in October, surprisingly positive for a second straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The current account deficit came in at $343 million, compared to the median forecast of a $1 billion deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The country attracted $8.2 billion in foreign direct investment, higher than the $7.2 billion median estimate.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft

