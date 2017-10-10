Brazil central bank sees outlook unchanged since last policy meeting

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The outlook for a gradual economic recovery in Brazil has not changed since central bank policymakers last met, the bank’s chief, Ilan Goldfajn, said on Tuesday, suggesting it is still on track to reducing the pace of interest rate cuts.

In a presentation to lawmakers at the Senate’s economic committee, Goldfajn said he expected a pickup in investments to be the next step in generating sustainable growth.

Improved consumer spending and newfound strength in the labor market have led several economists to raise their growth estimates in recent weeks, though inflation remains near 18-year lows. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)