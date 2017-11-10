FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras, Banco do Brasil ace state firms governance index -minister
November 10, 2017 / 2:49 PM / a day ago

Petrobras, Banco do Brasil ace state firms governance index -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and lender Banco do Brasil SA scored 10 out of 10 on a new corporate governance index for state-owned companies developed by the Brazilian government, a minister said on Friday.

The average score for the 48 firms put to the test was 4, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira added. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, which the government plans to privatize, scored an 8. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

