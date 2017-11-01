UPDATE 1-Brazil industry disappoints in September for a second month

(Adds context, details) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output was below expectations in September for a second straight month, highlighting the lingering struggles of a sector trying to recover from a deep recession. Industrial output rose 0.2 percent from August, reversing the previous month's decline but lagging the median economist forecast of 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll. The disappointing figures highlight the differing fortunes of Brazilian households and industrial firms as Latin America's largest economy exits its worst recession in a century. Falling unemployment, lower interest rates and slow inflation have increased consumer spending but that has yet to translate into a substantial boost to manufacturing as companies grapple with high debt loads and bloated inventories. Still, rising auto production has provided a welcome relief this year, driven by strong exports. National automaker group Anfavea expects that trend to continue in 2018, forecasting sales and output growth of more than 10 percent. Industrial output rose 2.6 percent in September from the year before, below economists' median estimate for a 3.1 percent increase. The report is the latest in a string of underwhelming economic readings since August, fueling speculation that a government measure allowing workers to make early withdrawals from a severance fund may have contributed more to mid-year growth than originally thought. A central bank weekly survey of economists forecast industrial output to rise 2 percent in 2017 and 2.98 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)