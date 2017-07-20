FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
Economy
Pakistan
WORLD
July 20, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 21 days ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation falls to lowest in 18 years in mid-July

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, background)
    BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
fell more than expected in mid-July to the lowest in 18 years,
piercing the lower bound of the official target range and
bolstering expectations of another deep interest rate cut by the
central bank next week.
    The IPCA-15 consumer price index fell to 2.78
percent in the 12 months through mid-July, down from 3.52
percent in mid-June and below expectations in a Reuters poll for
a rate of 2.87 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
    Consumer prices dropped 0.18 percent in the month to
mid-July, down from an increase of 0.16 percent in mid-June,
IBGE said. 
    Yields on interest rate futures were down, indicating
traders added bets on a 100-basis-point interest rate cut on
July 26. The move would take the benchmark rate to 9.25 percent
from 14.25 percent in October, offering relief to an economy
just emerging from its worst recession on record.
    The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance range of 1.5 percentage point. Brazil had overshot its
goal by a wide margin for years because of a sharp increase in
public spending. In early 2016, inflation nearly hit 11 percent.
       
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                             Mid-July  Mid-June
 - Food and beverages           -0.55     -0.47
 - Housing                       0.24      0.93
 - Household articles           -0.55      0.15
 - Apparel                       0.04      0.69
 - Transport                    -0.64     -0.10
 - Health and personal care      0.14      0.64
 - Personal expenses             0.31      0.26
 - Education                     0.08      0.03
 - Communication                 0.00      0.12
                                               
 - IPCA-15                      -0.18      0.16
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

