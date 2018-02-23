UPDATE 1-Electricity prices keep a lid on Brazil February inflation

(Recasts throughout, adds details, context) SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil came in close to analyst expectations in mid-February, holding below the bottom end of the official targeted range, and sustaining bets on an interest rate cut next month. Consumer prices tracked by the benchmark IPCA index rose 2.86 percent in the twelve months through mid-February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with a forecast of economists polled by Reuters. Lower energy tariffs kept a lid on price hikes after unexpectedly strong rains boosted hydropower generation, offseting a big jump in education and transport costs. Underlying inflation trends remained muted due to double-digit unemployment rates and widespread idle capacity among companies. The IPCA index rose 0.38 percent in mid-February from the month before, slightly below the consensus analyst estimate of 0.42 percent. The reading shows how the central bank is struggling to lift inflation back to its targeted range, of 4.5 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, as the economy recovers from its deepest recession in decades. This month, the bank cut interest rates to an all-time low of 6.75 percent and said it would keep them there if the economy evolved as expected. But two straight downward inflationary surprises have spurred trader speculation that the bank could cut rates by an additional 25 basis points in March. This was made more likely after the minutes of the bank's last policy meeting showed policymakers were divided over how strongly to signal the end of monetary easing. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)