BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy added a net 34,392 payroll jobs in September, data from the Labor Ministry showed on Thursday, the sixth straight month of gains.

In the first nine months of 2017, Brazil opened a net 208,874 payroll jobs, in a further sign of labor market strength following the nation’s deepest recession in a century. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Mateus Maia; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)