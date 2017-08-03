FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Brazil finance minister expects pension reform vote by October
August 3, 2017

Brazil finance minister expects pension reform vote by October

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government expects legislators to approve a pension reform bill by October and a tax overhaul by the end of the year, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

The government is also monitoring tax revenues very carefully to decide whether to take additional measures to meet this year's budget target, Meirelles told journalists after an event with investors in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft)

