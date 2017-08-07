Brazil will propose bill to unwind tax breaks -minister

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government plans to send a bill to Congress later this year to unwind payroll tax breaks and boost tax revenues in order to cover a gaping budget deficit, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

The government tried to scrap the tax breaks earlier this year through a presidential decree, but legislators blocked the measure as they opposed tax hikes ahead of next year's elections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)