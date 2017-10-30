FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Meirelles jokes about a vice presidential candidacy
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 12 hours

Brazil's Meirelles jokes about a vice presidential candidacy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles insisted on Monday that he is not planning to run for president and told a business meeting he could consider being a vice presidential running mate.

Brazilian Financial Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks during the opening ceremony of Futurecom, Technology and Telecom Congress in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

But he later told reporters that it was just a joke and he was too busy working on the recovery of the Brazilian economy as minister to consider the presidential race next October.

Meirelles, whose political fortunes are expected to rise as the Brazilian economy recovers from its worst recession, said he had been asked to be a vice presidential candidate in 2010 and 2014 and found the position “interesting.”

Meirelles said he expected Brazil’s GDP to grow at least 2 percent next year and the strengthening economy had created more than 1 million jobs so far this year.

Inflation slowing to below bottom-end of the official target range will allow the central bank room to cut interest rates further, Meirelles added.

If Brazil’s Congress fails to approve the reform of the pension system proposed by the government, the task will be the first challenge of the next president who will take office Jan 1, 2019.

Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.