FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 30, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil finmin says GDP growth may hit 4 pct with reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Tuesday said economic reforms, reduction of the state’s presence in the economy and higher productivity may boost the country’s growth rate to between 3.5 percent and 4 percent.

Meirelles said the recent pickup in capital markets activity may create privatization opportunities in the banking sector, but he noted “gradual steps” to increase private sector ownership.

Brazil’s government owns mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal and is a controlling shareholder in Banco do Brasil SA. (Reporting by Taís Haupt; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.