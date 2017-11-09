Meirelles sees new Brazil pension reform with most of original savings

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects a final pension reform proposal to maintain at least half of the fiscal savings expected from the original bill, but a final estimate has yet to be made, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

Meirelles said the government has agreed with lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia and other congressional leaders that a watered-down pension reform should be voted as soon as possible. The final text should keep a minimum retirement age, transition rules and the end of public sector privileges, he said. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)