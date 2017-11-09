Brazil govt, congress leaders reach pension reform deal - deputy whip

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government and congressional leaders have reached an agreement on changes to an unpopular pension reform bill to ease its approval by reluctant lawmakers, the government’s deputy whip in the lower house, Darcísio Perondi, said on Thursday.

Perondi said high wage earners will be most affected by the amendments to the bill, which is aimed at bringing Brazil’s record budget deficit under control. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)