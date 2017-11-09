FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil govt, congress leaders reach pension reform deal - deputy whip
#Markets News
November 9, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil govt, congress leaders reach pension reform deal - deputy whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government and congressional leaders have reached an agreement on changes to an unpopular pension reform bill to ease its approval by reluctant lawmakers, the government’s deputy whip in the lower house, Darcísio Perondi, said on Thursday.

Perondi said high wage earners will be most affected by the amendments to the bill, which is aimed at bringing Brazil’s record budget deficit under control. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

