FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil slows monetary easing, cuts rates to 7.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 24, 2017 / 5:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil slows monetary easing, cuts rates to 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank reduced the pace of monetary easing on Wednesday, taking its benchmark rate near an all-time low as the economy starts to emerge from a deep recession.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 7.50 percent, after four consecutive cuts of 100 basis points. The decision was widely expected by economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.